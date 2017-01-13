BRIEF-TFI International acquires World Courier Ground

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 TFI International Inc :
* TFI International acquires World Courier Ground
* TFI International Inc -unit acquired World Courier Ground U.S., the U.S. Ground transportation division of World Courier, from AmerisourceBergen Corp
* Current World Courier Ground management will continue to operate business under new name TForce Critical
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020