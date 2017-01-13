版本:
BRIEF-TFI International acquires World Courier Ground

Jan 13 TFI International Inc :

* TFI International acquires World Courier Ground

* TFI International Inc -unit acquired World Courier Ground U.S., the U.S. Ground transportation division of World Courier, from AmerisourceBergen Corp

* Current World Courier Ground management will continue to operate business under new name TForce Critical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
