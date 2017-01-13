BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires Hill, Chesson & Woody

Jan 13 Arthur J Gallagher & Co :

* Arthur J. Gallagher & co. Acquires hill, Chesson & Woody

* Arthur J Gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Arthur J Gallagher & co - Todd Yates, skip woody and their team will continue to operate from their Durham location under direction of John Tournet