BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP reaches plan support agreement with lenders on comprehensive financial restructuring to deleverage balance sheet

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Memorial Production Partners Lp :
* Memorial Production Partners Lp reaches plan support agreement with lenders on comprehensive financial restructuring to deleverage balance sheet
* Memorial production partners-operations and production are expected to continue as normal throughout court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial production partners - agreement includes terms of financial restructuring plan is expected to eliminate more than $1.3 billion of debt from co's balance sheet
* Memorial production partners-holders of about 67.6% of notes have agreed to terms of plan support agreement with noteholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020