2017年 1月 14日

BRIEF-Uranium Energy Corp announces public offering to raise $10 mln

Jan 13 Uranium Energy Corp :

* Uranium Energy Corp announces public offering to raise $10 million

* Uranium Energy Corp says underwritten public offering of units of company at a price of $1.50 per unit

* Uranium Energy Corp says net proceeds of offering will be used to fund exploration and development expenditures at company's projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
