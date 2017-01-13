版本:
BRIEF-Ian Banwell joins WebMD's board of directors

Jan 13 Webmd Health Corp :

* Ian G. Banwell joins WebMD's board of directors

* Banwell was appointed to fill a vacancy created when Jerome Keller resigned from board on January 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
