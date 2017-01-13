版本:
2017年 1月 14日

BRIEF-Globus Maritime announces update regarding private placement

Jan 13 Globus Maritime Ltd :

* Globus Maritime announces update regarding private placement

* Globus Maritime Ltd says that its previously disclosed private placement and conversion of debt will not occur as planned

* Globus Maritime Ltd says transactions with multiple parties had to all close simultaneously, but one party has not agreed to consummate transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
