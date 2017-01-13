BRIEF-Support.Com announces 1-for-3 reverse stock split will begin trading on reverse split basis on Nasdaq on Jan. 20, 2017

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia
Jan 13 Support.Com Inc :
* Support.Com, Inc announces 1-for-3 reverse stock split; will begin trading on reverse split basis on Nasdaq on January 20, 2017
* Support.Com Inc - a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its common stock will be effective on January 20, 2017
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.