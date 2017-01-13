版本:
2017年 1月 14日 星期六

BRIEF-Support.Com announces 1-for-3 reverse stock split will begin trading on reverse split basis on Nasdaq on Jan. 20, 2017

Jan 13 Support.Com Inc :

* Support.Com, Inc announces 1-for-3 reverse stock split; will begin trading on reverse split basis on Nasdaq on January 20, 2017

* Support.Com Inc - a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its common stock will be effective on January 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
