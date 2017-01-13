版本:
BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Pershing Square shopping center in Derby, CT

Jan 13 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Pershing Square Shopping center in Derby, CT

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc - deal for $9 million

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc says purchase was funded with available cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
