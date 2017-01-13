BRIEF-Kona Bay Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Kona Bay Technologies Inc :
* Kona Bay Technologies announces fourth quarter and 2016 full year financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.