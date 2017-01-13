版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces amendment to Dundee Energy Ltd partnership credit facility

Jan 13 Dundee Energy Ltd :

* Dundee Energy Limited announces amendment to Dundee Energy limited partnership credit facility

* Dundee Energy-terms of Delp's credit facility have amended to require that co reduce borrowings under operating facilities to $55.0 million by Jan. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
