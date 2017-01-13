BRIEF-Fairfax announces acquisition of subordinate voting shares of Fairfax India Holdings

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia
Jan 13 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Fairfax announces acquisition of subordinate voting shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
* Fairfax financial holdings - has bought, through certain units, on private placement basis, 12.8 million subordinate voting shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co
* Fairfax financial holdings -acquisition of subordinate voting shares brings co's total holdings of such securities to 13.6 million subordinate voting shares
* Fairfax financial holdings - subordinate voting shares purchased from Fairfax India by way of private placement at price of $11.75 per subordinate voting share
* Subordinate voting shares were purchased for an aggregate purchase price of $150 million
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.