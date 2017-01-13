BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals reports qtrly loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia
Jan 13 Platinum Group Metals Ltd :
* Platinum group metals reports first quarter 2017 results and operational update
* Platinum group metals ltd - production in september, october, november and december 2016 was 1,823, 907, 1,237 and 1,509 4e ounces respectively
* Platinum group metals ltd - twelve-month aggregate production guidance for calendar 2017 is modelled at 100,000 to 120,000 4e ounces
* Platinum group metals ltd - key business objectives for fiscal 2017 will be to ramp-up maseve mine
* Platinum group metals ltd-qtrly loss per share for period ended november 30, 2016 $0.03
* Platinum group metals-estimates it will need to source $5 million to $15 million of additional funding by way of refinancing its existing debt among others
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.