BRIEF-Anaconda Mining sells 4,388 ounces, generates $3 mln of EBITDA at point Rousse project for Q2 fiscal 2017

* Anaconda Mining sells 4,388 ounces and generates $3.0m of ebitda at the point Rousse project for q2 fiscal 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to c$7.411 million

* Anaconda Mining Inc says for three months ended November 30, 2016, company sold 4,388 ounces of gold