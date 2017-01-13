BRIEF-Anaconda Mining sells 4,388 ounces, generates $3 mln of EBITDA at point Rousse project for Q2 fiscal 2017

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia
Jan 13 Anaconda Mining Inc :
* Anaconda Mining sells 4,388 ounces and generates $3.0m of ebitda at the point Rousse project for q2 fiscal 2017
* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to c$7.411 million
* Anaconda Mining Inc says for three months ended November 30, 2016, company sold 4,388 ounces of gold
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.