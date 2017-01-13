版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Anaconda Mining sells 4,388 ounces, generates $3 mln of EBITDA at point Rousse project for Q2 fiscal 2017

Jan 13 Anaconda Mining Inc :

* Anaconda Mining sells 4,388 ounces and generates $3.0m of ebitda at the point Rousse project for q2 fiscal 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to c$7.411 million

* Anaconda Mining Inc says for three months ended November 30, 2016, company sold 4,388 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
