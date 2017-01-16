版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 16日 星期一 14:03 BJT

BRIEF-Pixium Vision hits 10 patient implantation in Iris II clinical trial

Jan 16 Pixium Vision SA :

* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
