BRIEF-Pixium Vision hits 10 patient implantation in Iris II clinical trial

Medtronic reports 5.3 pct rise in quarterly profit
May 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales in all of its businesses.
Jan 16 Pixium Vision SA :
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales in all of its businesses.
* Ford will name Steven Armstrong as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, while it will name Peter Fleet as boss of Asia Pacific and China- FT,citing sources Source http://on.ft.com/2qfyt3v
TORONTO, May 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.