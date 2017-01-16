版本:
2017年 1月 16日

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros

Jan 16 Implanet SA :

* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)

* FY sales 7.8 million euros versus 6.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
