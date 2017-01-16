版本:
2017年 1月 17日

BRIEF-Orosur Mining- production guidance for FY 17 35,000-40,000 oz

Jan 17 Orosur Mining Inc

* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production

* Orosur mining - forecast production guidance for fy17 remains between 35,000 to 40,000 oz of gold at operating cash costs of between $800 - $900/oz. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
