版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 16日 星期一 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies, Droplet Intellectual Property

Jan 16 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc -

* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property

* Says terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
