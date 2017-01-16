BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 16 WTF Holdings Inc
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
* Additional 18,346 common shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc have been validly deposited prior to expiry of offer on January 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.