版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 03:59 BJT

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp

Jan 16 WTF Holdings Inc

* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc

* Additional 18,346 common shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc have been validly deposited prior to expiry of offer on January 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐