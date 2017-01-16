BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 16 Noble Energy Inc :
* Noble Energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
* Noble Energy will acquire all of outstanding common stock of Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 billion in Noble Energy stock and cash
* Noble Energy intends to fund cash portion of acquisition through a draw on its revolving credit facility
* Also anticipates retiring outstanding debt of Clayton Williams Energy assumed as part of transaction at or following closing
* Retiring outstanding debt of Clayton Williams Energy,general,administrative cost elimination, to result in annual cost synergies of about $75 million
* Outlook is to increase production on acquired assets from 10 MBoe/d currently (70% oil) to about 60 MBoe/d in 2020 in co's base plan
* Anticipates incremental $150 million in reported 2017 capital to be allocated to Delaware basin
* Funds managed by Ares Management, L.P., owning about 35% of Clayton Williams Energy's shares as of Dec 31, 2016, entered support agreement to vote in favor of deal
* Following completion of deal, shareholders of Clayton Williams Energy are expected to own about 11% of outstanding shares of Noble Energy
* Providing an update to its four-year operating plan (2016 - 2020E)
* Updated four-year operating plan includes development of acquired acreage
* Through ongoing portfolio management / optimization, Noble Energy anticipates co will generate in excess of $1 billion in proceeds in 2017
* Updated plan through 2020 to result in total Delaware basin net production growth to 145 MBoe/d in base plan,180 MBoe/d in upside plan in 2020
* Full co production in 2020 is expected to reach 600 MBoe/d in base plan, nearly 700 MBoe/d in upside plan due to updated plan through 2020
* Total reported capital program for 2017, excluding Noble Midstream Partners' capital, is now estimated to total between $2.1 and $2.5 billion
* Total reported company sales volumes for 2017 are now estimated at 410 to 420 MBoe/d
* Following ramp of activity in 2017, acquired assets are expected to be self-funding, accretive to earnings, cash flow per share beginning next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.