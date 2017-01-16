版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures

Jan 16 NAV CANADA :

* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
