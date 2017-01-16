版本:
BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing

Jan 16 Strad Energy Services Ltd :

* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth

* Agreement to sell 6 million class A shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $1.68 per common share to a syndicate of underwriters

* Says net proceeds of offering will initially be used by company to reduce outstanding bank indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
