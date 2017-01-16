BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 16 Black Diamond Group Ltd :
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Deal for approximately $1.0 million
* Says is pleased to announce fleet acquisition of 116 modular units from Travelite Trailers Inc
* Black diamond group ltd - minimal general and administrative costs will be assumed as the fleet will be tucked under Boxx Modular's existing platform
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.