BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers

Jan 16 Black Diamond Group Ltd :

* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers

* Deal for approximately $1.0 million

* Says is pleased to announce fleet acquisition of 116 modular units from Travelite Trailers Inc

* Black diamond group ltd - minimal general and administrative costs will be assumed as the fleet will be tucked under Boxx Modular's existing platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
