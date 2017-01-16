版本:
BRIEF-Galane Gold provides update on Galaxy commissioning

Jan 16 Galane Gold Ltd :

* Galane Gold Ltd. provides update on Galaxy commissioning

* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows

* Says is committed to fund commissioning and subsidize operations at Galaxy project from cash flows generated from Mupane mine

* Says has decided to be prudent and delay full commissioning at Galaxy project until company has sufficient funds available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
