BRIEF-Galane Gold provides update on Galaxy commissioning

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 16 Galane Gold Ltd :
* Galane Gold Ltd. provides update on Galaxy commissioning
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Says is committed to fund commissioning and subsidize operations at Galaxy project from cash flows generated from Mupane mine
* Says has decided to be prudent and delay full commissioning at Galaxy project until company has sufficient funds available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.