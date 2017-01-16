BRIEF-Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 gold equivalent ounces during Q4

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 16 Argonaut Gold Inc :
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* expects YE consolidated cash costs to be below lower end of range of revised 2016 guidance of $825 to $875 per gold ounce sold
* "We expect our highest quarterly production and lowest costs during Q4 of 2017"
* Anticipates will produce between 115,000 to 130,000 GEOs during 2017 at a cash cost of between $725 to $775 per gold ounce sold in 2017
* Due to anticipated start up at San Agustin during Q3 2017,following ramp up, expects Q4 2017 to provide strongest production,lowest costs during 2017
* Company plans to invest $75.8 million in capital expenditures during 2017
* Over next three years, company expects production at El Castillo Pit to decrease annually
* At La Colorada, company is investing in a significant capital stripping program to open El Creston pit during 2017
* advises will no longer pre-release first, second and Q3 production results, unless there is material change requiring an announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.