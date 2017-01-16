版本:
BRIEF-Servotronics Inc announces appointment of Lisa Bencel as CFO

Jan 16 Servotronics Inc :

* Servotronics Inc announces appointment of Lisa Bencel as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
