BRIEF-Servotronics Inc announces appointment of Lisa Bencel as CFO

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 16 Servotronics Inc :
* Servotronics Inc announces appointment of Lisa Bencel as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.