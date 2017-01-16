版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 06:48 BJT

BRIEF-Lundin Gold enters into bridge loan facility

Jan 16 Lundin Gold Inc

* Lundin Gold enters into bridge loan facility

* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐