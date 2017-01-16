BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results

Jan 16 Progress Software Corp

* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $118 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.5 million

* Progress Software says will discontinue investment in digital factory offering, will re-align its resources consistent with its core operating approach

* Progress Software says will implement restructuring efforts that will include consolidating facilities, implementing a simplified organizational structure

* Progress Software says will implement restructuring efforts that will reducing marketing and other external expenses

* Progress Software says intends to reduce headcount by approximately 450 employees, totaling over 20% of company's workforce

* Progress Software says initial headcount reductions will begin in fiscal Q1 of 2017 and should be substantially completed by end of fiscal Q2 of 2017

* Progress Software says after investments in new product strategy, progress expects to reduce net annual run-rate costs by about $20 million by end of fy 2017

* Progress Software says Jerry Rulli, Progress' chief operating officer, will be leaving company at end of fiscal Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly GAAP diluted loss per share $1.52

* Progress Software says sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.64 - $1.69; non-GAAP revenue $388 million - $396 million

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP revenue $86 - $89 million

* Progress Software says sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 - $0.64; GAAP revenue $387 million - $395 million

* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share between $0.12 - $0.06

* Progress Software says sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 - $0.27; Q1 non-gaap revenue $86 million - $89 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $425.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $93.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S