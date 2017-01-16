BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 17 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Says during q4 of 2016, centerra's gold production was 248,479 ounces
* Planned exploration expenditures for 2017 totals $9 million
* Says centerra's copper production from mount milligan was 10.4 million pounds for period october 20, 2016 to december 31, 2016
* Centerra's 2017 gold production is expected to be between 715,000 to 795,000 ounces
* Centerra Gold Inc - expecting 55 million to 65 million pounds of payable copper production from mount milligan for 2017
* Says kumtor's 2017 production forecast is expected to be in range of 455,000 ounces to 505,000
* Centerra Gold Inc - 2017 production forecast assumes no gold production from boroo, gatsuurt or öksüt
* Centerra Gold - 2017 capital expenditures estimated to be $148 million, including $96 million of sustaining capital, $52 million of growth capital
* Centerra Gold- at mount milligan, co. Expects payable gold production to be in range of 260,000-290,000 ounces with about 35% of ounces expected in q4
* Centerra Gold Inc -sees 2017 consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold net of copper by-product in range of $743 to $824 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.