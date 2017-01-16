版本:
2017年 1月 17日

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited

Jan 16 Fairfax India Holdings Corp

* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited

* Fairfax India Holdings says through unit entered agreement to invest INR 2 billion for a 51% equity ownership in Saurashtra Freight Private Limited

* Fairfax India Holdings says Saurashtra Freight will use proceeds to buy container freight station business from Saurashtra Infra and Power Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
