BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures

Jan 16 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures

* Says entered into agreement to sell on private placement to syndicate of agents

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust- net proceeds of offering will be used for repayment of existing indebtedness and for general trust purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
