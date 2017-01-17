BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process

Jan 16 Memorial Production Partners LP
:
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised
financial restructuring process
* Operations to continue as normal across asset base
* Restructuring expected to strengthen financial position
and eliminate more than $1.3 billion of debt
* Memorial production partners-to implement financial
restructuring contemplated under plan support agreements with
certain of noteholders and lenders
* Partnership is not seeking debtor-in-possession (DIP)
financing at this time
* Says MEMP has voluntarily filed for reorganization under
Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
* Memorial Production Partners - MEMP expects to have
sufficient liquidity to continue its operations and meet its
obligations in ordinary course
