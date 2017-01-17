版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.11

Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc -

* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirmed its 2017 financial outlook

* Qtrly total revenue $47,523 million versus $43,599 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.96

* Q4 revenue view $47.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q4 of 2016, year-over-year medical care ratio decline of 190 basis points to 80.8 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.51, revenue view $198.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
