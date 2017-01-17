BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes

Jan 17 Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Says intends to use about $215 million of net proceeds from offering to partially fund its acquisition of Broadview project

* Pattern Energy Group says intends to use about $128 million to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility used to finance purchase of Armow project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: