BRIEF-Synovus Financial Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Jan 17 Synovus Financial Corp :
* Synovus announces earnings for the fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 revenue rose 8.2 percent to $301.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Synovus financial corp qtrly net interest income was
$233.5 million, up $7.5 million or 3.3% from previous quarter
* Synovus Financial Corp says approved a 25% increase in
company's quarterly common stock dividend from $0.12 to $0.15
per share
* Q4 revenue view $299.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
