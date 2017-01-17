BRIEF-Synovus Financial Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Jan 17 Synovus Financial Corp :

* Synovus announces earnings for the fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 revenue rose 8.2 percent to $301.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synovus financial corp qtrly net interest income was $233.5 million, up $7.5 million or 3.3% from previous quarter

* Synovus Financial Corp says approved a 25% increase in company's quarterly common stock dividend from $0.12 to $0.15 per share

