BRIEF-Tiffany says holiday period comparable store sales down 2 pct

Jan 17 Tiffany & Co -
* Tiffany reports its holiday period sales
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above
$961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* In Americas, both total sales of $483 million and
comparable store sales were 4 pct below prior year for two
months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* "Do not anticipate any significant improvement in 2017 to
macroeconomic challenges that we faced this year"
* On a constant-exchange-rate basis, worldwide net sales
rose 1 pct for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Holiday period worldwide comparable store sales declined 2
pct
* Says for full 2016 fiscal year continues to expect
worldwide net sales declining by a low single-digit percentage
from prior year
* On a constant-exchange-rate basis comparable store sales
declined 1 pct for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* For full 2016 fiscal year, expects earnings per diluted
share to decline by no more than mid-single-digit percentage on
GAAP basis
* Management continues to expect worldwide FY net sales
declining by a low single-digit percentage from prior year
* Says for full 2016 fiscal year capital expenditures of
$240 million
* Sees FY net inventories below prior year
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Attributed lower sales to local customer spending, with
decline in U.S. sales exacerbated by a 14 pct decline at
company's flagship store
