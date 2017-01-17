版本:
BRIEF-Comstock Mining announces $10.7 mln strategic refinancing

Jan 17 Comstock Mining Inc :

* Comstock mining announces $10.7 million strategic refinancing

* Comstock mining inc - issued an 11% senior secured debenture due 2021 in amount of $10.7 million

* Comstock mining inc - until January 1, 2019, interest will be payable in cash and/or in form of additional debentures, at company's option

* Company has also nominated and elected Clark Gillam to board of directors effective as of date hereof.

* Comstock mining-strategic refinancing with affiliate of GF Capital that retires substantially all co's obligations, resumes drilling at Dayton resource area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
