BRIEF-Comstock Mining announces $10.7 mln strategic refinancing

Jan 17 Comstock Mining Inc :
* Comstock mining announces $10.7 million strategic
refinancing
* Comstock mining inc - issued an 11% senior secured
debenture due 2021 in amount of $10.7 million
* Comstock mining inc - until January 1, 2019, interest will
be payable in cash and/or in form of additional debentures, at
company's option
* Company has also nominated and elected Clark Gillam to
board of directors effective as of date hereof.
* Comstock mining-strategic refinancing with affiliate of GF
Capital that retires substantially all co's obligations, resumes
drilling at Dayton resource area
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: