BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces proposed public offering

* New York Mortgage Trust announces proposed public offering of senior convertible notes due 2022

* New York Mortgage Trust -intends to make a public offering, of $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of its senior convertible notes due 2022

* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says notes will pay interest semiannually and are expected to mature on January 15, 2022

* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says company intends to use net proceeds of offering to acquire its targeted assets