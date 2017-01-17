版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-First Majestic produces record 18.7 mln silver eqv. Oz in 2016

Jan 17 First Majestic Silver Corp :

* First majestic produces a record 18.7m silver eqv. Oz in 2016 (4.4m silver eqv. Oz in q4); announces 2017 production outlook and cost guidance

* Company anticipates 2017 silver production will range between 11.1 to 12.4 million ounces

* In 2017, company plans to invest a total of $124.0 million on capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐