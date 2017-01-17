BRIEF-Trilogy Energy Corp provides update on Q4 2016 operations

Jan 17 Trilogy Energy Corp :
* Trilogy Energy Corp provides update on Q4 2016 operations,
2017 hedging program and 2017 guidance
* Trilogy Energy Corp - Trilogy's board of directors
approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - management expects FY capital
program to be funded entirely out of funds flow from operations
* Trilogy Energy Corp - 2016 annual production averaged
approximately 21,800 boe/d, with an exit rate in december 2016
of approximately 23,800 boe/d
* Trilogy Energy Corp - funds flow from operations for Q4 is
approximately $22.4 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - excluding one-time adjustments for
emulsion release Q4 2016 funds flow from operations was expected
to be approximately $30 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - estimating net capital expenditures
of approximately $72.8 million for 2016
* Trilogy Energy Corp says average production during Q4 of
2016 is expected to be approximately 22,600 boe/d,
* Trilogy Energy corplans to invest approximately $60
million into Kaybob Montney Oil pool in 2017 to drill 15
horizontal net wells, among other things
* For 2017, Trilogy is forecasting its capital expenditures
to be less than its projected funds flow from operations
