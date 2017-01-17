版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 mln of common stock to Cosmic Forward Ltd

Jan 17 Professional Diversity Network Inc :

* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited

* Deal at a purchase price of $9.60 per share

* Professional diversity network - after sale, cosmic forward limited's beneficial ownership of co's stock would increase from 51% to about 54.64%

* Professional diversity network inc - has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 312,500 shares of its common stock to cosmic forward limited

* Transaction was approved and adopted by a special committee of board of directors of pdn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
