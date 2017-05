BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create business process outsourcing platform

Jan 17 Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 :

* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform

* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 - proposed transaction is valued at a total enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion

* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 - all proceeds from proposed transaction would be used for deleveraging and for general corporate purposes

* Quinpario Acquisition-sponsors and quinpario have exclusivity agreement in order to work toward entering definitive agreement providing for deal

* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 - deal represents an approximate 7.0x multiple on projected 2017e pro forma EBITDA for combined company of $385 million