BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels

Jan 17 Exxon Mobil Corp :
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6
billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin
resource to 6 billion barrels
* Exxon Mobil Corp - companies' assets include 250,000 acres
in highly prolific Permian basin
* Exxon Mobil Corp - deal adds more than 3.4 billion barrels
of oil equivalent, of which 75 percent is liquids
* Exxon Mobil - will make an upfront payment of $5.6 billion
in Exxonmobil shares, and a series of additional contingent cash
payments totaling up to $1 billion
* Exxon Mobil Corp - acquired companies, which include
operating entity bopco, hold about 275,000 acres of leasehold
* Exxon Mobil Corp - acquired companies have production of
more than 18,000 net oil equivalent barrels per day
