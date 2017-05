BRIEF-Natural Health Trends announces Q4 and FY2016 preliminary financial results

Jan 17 Natural Health Trends Corp -

* Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 preliminary financial results

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.64 to $4.84

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.70

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $62.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $287.7 million

* Natural Health Trends - "We believe our top-line remained under pressure during early part of q4 as a result of G20 summit in Hangzhou in September"