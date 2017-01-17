版本:
BRIEF-TRC acquires New Jersey's Clean Energy Program contract and assumes program administrator role

Jan 17 TRC Companies Inc

* TRC acquires New Jersey's Clean Energy Program contract and assumes program administrator role

* TRC Companies Inc says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
