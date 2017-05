Jan 17 Milacron Holdings Corp

* MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED REFINANCING TRANSACTIONS

* UNIT PROPOSING TO AMEND ITS SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO $947.0 MILLION,EXTEND MATURITY

* PROCEEDS FROM FACILITY, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO BE USED TO REPAY MILACRON'S $465.0 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING 7.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* ON JANUARY 13, 2017 A CONDITIONAL NOTICE OF REDEMPTION WAS DELIVERED TO HOLDERS OF 7.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021