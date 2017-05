BRIEF-PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP ANNOUNCES $600 MLN PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

Jan 17 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $600 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

* NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY SHORT-TERM INDEBTEDNESS OF COMPANY UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG THE OTHERS

* OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN 2 TRANCHES OF $300 MILLION IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 8, FIXED COUPON OF 2.99% PER ANNUM

* SECOND TRANCHE CONSISTING $300 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 9,FIXED COUPON OF 4.74% PER ANNUM,MATURING ON JAN 21

* OFFERING OF $300 MILLION IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES SERIES 8 WILL BE MATURING ON JANUARY 22, 2024