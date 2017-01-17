BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct

Jan 17 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016
fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings
guidance
* Q4 sales $266.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.6 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - Company expects to achieve
high end of Q4 earnings guidance range
* Same store sales increased 3.1 percent for Q4 of fiscal
2016
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - "Positive sales trends have
continued into start of 2017"
* Says for fiscal 2016 Q4, company now expects to realize
earnings per diluted share in range of $0.34 to $0.35
* Big 5 Sporting Goods - Continue to benefit from
competitive store closures, favorable winter weather conditions
that began near end of Q4
