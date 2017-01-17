BRIEF-Fulton Financial Q4 revenue $55.8 million

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 17 Fulton Financial Corp :
* Fulton financial reports 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $55.8 million
* Fulton Financial Corp - net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased $1.7 million, or 1.3 percent, compared to Q3 of 2016
* Fulton Financial Corp - net interest margin increased one basis point, or 0.3 percent, to 3.15 percent in Q4 of 2016, from 3.14 percent in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.