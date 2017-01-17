版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade

Jan 17 Retail Properties Of America Inc :

* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA

* Retail Properties Of America Inc - purchase price of $88.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
