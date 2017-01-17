版本:
BRIEF-Realty Income announces dividend increase of 6 pct

Jan 17 Realty Income Corp :

* Realty Income announces dividend increase of 6%

* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
